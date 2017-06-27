BRIEF-A Schulman to secure international executive search firm to support CEO succession plan

BRIEF-Philips to acquire Spectranetics Corporation
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PHILIPS BY 2018
June 27 A Schulman Inc:
* A Schulman Inc - A. Schulman to secure international executive search firm to support CEO succession plan
* A Schulman Inc - plan calls for Gingo to step down from his chief executive officer position at end of his current, two-year contract in August 2018
* A Schulman- retain executive search firm to assist board in search for successor candidate to current chairman, president and CEO Joseph M. Gingo
* A Schulman Inc - plans call for Gingo to remain with company as its executive chairman when a successor is named to ensure a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,415.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CYBER ATTACK: A major global cyber attack disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month. WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said it was also infected. Russian steelmaker Evraz said its information sy
* Philips to acquire the Spectranetics Corporation to accelerate expansion in image-guided therapy devices to treat cardiac and peripheral vascular disease