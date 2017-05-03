版本:
BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 3 AAC Holdings Inc:

* AAC Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $295 million to $305 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $299.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
