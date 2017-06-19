版本:
BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey

June 19 AAC Holdings Inc-

* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey

* AAC Holdings- co's sunrise house treatment facility's relicense expected to occur in next 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
