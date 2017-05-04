版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Aaon Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.19

May 4 Aaon Inc

* Aaon reports record first quarter sales but lower net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 sales $86.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐