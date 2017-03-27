版本:
BRIEF-AAR Corp awarded 15-year landing gear contract by USAF

March 27 AAR Corp :

* AAR awarded 15-year $909 million landing gear contract by USAF

* Aar corp - work expected to be completed by 2032
