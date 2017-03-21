版本:
BRIEF-AAR Q3 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

March 21 AAR Corp:

* AAR reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $446.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
