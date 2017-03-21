BRIEF-AAR Q3 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 AAR Corp:
* AAR reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $446.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing