BRIEF-AAR says CFO Timothy Romenesko to retire effective Dec 31, 2017

April 18 AAR Corp:

* AAR CFO Timothy J. Romenesko announces plans to retire after 36 years of service

* Is commencing a search for a new CFO to replace Romenesko

* CFO Timothy Romenesko announced that he will retire effective December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
