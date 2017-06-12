版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-AAR says United States Court of Federal Claims issued revised scheduling order

June 12 AAR Corp:

* AAR - on june 12, 2017, United States Court Of Federal Claims issued revised scheduling order in matter of Dyncorp International v. U.S. and co's unit

* AAR Corp - under revised scheduling order, COFC is expected to render a decision on or before october 31, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2sgWYNN Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐