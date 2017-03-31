版本:
BRIEF-Aaron Coleman appointed chief executive officer and director

March 31 Us Auto Parts Network Inc

* Aaron Coleman appointed chief executive officer and director

* US Auto Parts Network Inc - Shane Evangelist, who served as chief executive officer and a director since 2007, submitted his resignation to board

