July 28 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc

* Aaron's acquires its largest franchisee

* Deal for approximately $140 million

* Expects transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2017.

* Acquired substantially all of assets of its largest franchisee, SEI/Aaron's n an all-cash transaction

* Says deal value ‍was paid with cash-on-hand​