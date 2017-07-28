FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时内
BRIEF-Aaron's Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点29分 / 19 小时内

BRIEF-Aaron's Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc:

* Aaron's Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* expects 2017 revenues of approximately $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion

* Q2 revenue $815.6 million versus $789.4 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Same store revenues decreased 8.1% during Q2 of 2017, compared with Q2 of 2016

* Sees FY ‍diluted earnings per share in range of $2.10 to $2.30 compared with previous outlook of $1.85 to $2.10​

* Sees 2017 same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.45 to $2.65

* Sees FY same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below