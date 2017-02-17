BRIEF-Aaron's Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.50

Feb 17 Aaron's Inc
* Aaron's Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.30
* Aaron's, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year end 2016
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 revenue $795 million
* Aaron's Inc - same store revenues decreased 5.8% during q4
of 2016
* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 revenues of approximately $3.10
billion to $3.31 billion, excluding revenues of franchisees.
* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share in
range of $1.85 to $2.10
* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
in range of $2.15 to $2.40
* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $60 million
to $80 million
