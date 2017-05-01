BRIEF-AB names Seth Bernstein CEO

May 1 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp
* Ab appoints new leadership - names robert b. Zoellick
chairman, seth bernstein ceo
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - zoellick and bernstein
succeed peter kraus, following his departure as ceo and chairman
of board of directors
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - has appointed three new
independent directors to a newly reconstituted board
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - barbara fallon-walsh,
daniel g. Kaye and ramon de oliveira will join board
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - current directors denis
duverne and mark pearson will remain on board, joined by anders
malmstrom
