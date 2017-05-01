版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-AB names Seth Bernstein CEO

May 1 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp

* Ab appoints new leadership - names robert b. Zoellick chairman, seth bernstein ceo

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - zoellick and bernstein succeed peter kraus, following his departure as ceo and chairman of board of directors

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - has appointed three new independent directors to a newly reconstituted board

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - barbara fallon-walsh, daniel g. Kaye and ramon de oliveira will join board

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - current directors denis duverne and mark pearson will remain on board, joined by anders malmstrom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
