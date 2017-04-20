版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-ABB CEO says has active, constructive dialogue with investor Cevian

April 20 Abb Ltd

* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says looking at m&a opportunities in electrification products, bolt ons in robotics and motion

* Ceo says one-off gains amount to net of around $200 million in first quarter

* Ceo says base order growth shows company heading in right direction

* Ceo says korea theft is contained to only that country, have taken measures to prevent another case including replacing employees

* Ceo says has active and constructive dialogue with cevian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
