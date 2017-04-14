BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement

April 14 Alere Inc:
* Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share
to acquire Alere
* New expected equity value of deal of approximately $5.3
billion, reduced from originally expected equity value of
approximately $5.8 billion
* Under amended terms, date by which necessary regulatory
approvals must be received has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017,
from April 30, 2017
* Additionally, companies have agreed to dismiss their
respective lawsuits
