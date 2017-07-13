FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月13日 / 中午11点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Abbott, Bigfoot Biomedical enter deal to develop diabetes management systems

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott Laboratories and Bigfoot Biomedical enter agreement to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems

* Abbott says financial terms of the agreement with Bigfoot are not being disclosed

* Abbott says will supply glucose measurement sensors for all of Bigfoot's insulin delivery systems in U.S. as exclusive sensors for those systems

* Bigfoot will develop and commercialize multiple systems using Abbott's freestyle libre sensor technology

* In the U.S., freestyle libre system is currently pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

