BRIEF-Abbott CFO says "We're not going to really be in a good position to give a lot of detailed guidance (on Alere) until minimum Q4" - Conf Call

April 19 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott CEO says "the acquisition of Alere will
significantly expand our diagnostics presence and leadership in
that space" - Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "the integration of St. Jude is going well
and we're on track to achieve our projected synergy targets" -
Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says financial impact of Alere acquisition to
be revealed at a later date - Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says Q2 adjusted EPS forecast of $0.59 to $0.61
- Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "in nutrition, we now forecast low
single-digit sales growth for both the second quarter and the
full year" - Conf Call
* Abbott CFO "look, the compay's (Alere) has had some
challenges. We all know that and it's a bit of a fixer-upper and
we know that, I'd say we're pleased to have the resolution of
this matter behind us" - Conf Call
* Abbott CFO says "We're not going to really be in a good
position to give a lot of detailed guidance (on Alere) until
minimum Q4" - Conf Call
* Abbott CFO on warning letter: "Not going to change our
launch dates or assumptions on approval dates because I don't
see a reason to do that yet"
* Abbott CEO:"We still like the long term prospect of China
(as it relates to the nutrition market)"
* Abbott Exec - Demonitization in India modestly impacted
Abbott results. That impact is diminishing and will continue to
diminish
* Abbott Exec - With respect to India's goods and services
tax, Abbott is monitoring that, because time line has been a
"little bit fluid"
* Abbott CEO says no indication of any other issues with
other facilities when asked about warning letter on St. Jude
plant
