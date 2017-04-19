BRIEF-Abbott Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

April 19 Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.16 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 worldwide sales of $6.3 billion increased 29.7 percent on a reported basis and 3.2 percent on a comparable operational basis

* Q1 total nutrition sales $1,642 million, down 1.7 percent on reported basis

* Abbott's full-year earnings-per-share guidance remains unchanged

* Abbott Laboratories says q1 total pediatric sales $927 million, down 4.1 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total diagnostics sales $1,158 million, up 3.6 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total vascular sales $703 million, up 16.9 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott-Integration of St. Jude going well, recently launched products contributing to double-digit sales growth across several areas of medical devices unit