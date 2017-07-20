BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

2 分钟阅读
July 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:
* Abbott reports second-quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.13 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.63 billion
* Abbott Laboratories - second-quarter worldwide sales of $6.6 billion increased 24.4 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $1,273 million, up 3.8 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott Laboratories - Q2 total vascular sales $731 million, up 6.6 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total pediatric sales $987 million, up 1.4 percent on a reported basis
* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,731 million, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raises full-year 2017 EPS guidance range for continuing operations
* Abbott Laboratories - sales growth in quarter impacted by purchasing patterns associated with implementation of new goods and services tax system in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: