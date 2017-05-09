版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott reports CE Mark for tacticath contact force ablation catheter

May 9 Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott announces CE Mark for tacticath™ contact force ablation catheter, sensor enabled™

* Abbott Laboratories - currently tacticath contact force ablation catheter is available in select markets in europe; full market release expected in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐