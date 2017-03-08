BRIEF-Abbott says findings from Lotus I study may have important implications for women undergoing IVF

March 8 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott Laboratories - findings from Lotus I study have
potential to have important implications for women undergoing
IVF
* Abbott Laboratories - Lotus I , a Phase 3 study,
evaluated effects of oral dydrogesterone in luteal support in
IVF
* Abbott Laboratories - findings of study provide clinical
evidence for an oral treatment option
* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral
dydrogesterone had similar efficacy and tolerability to
micronized vaginal progesterone
* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral
dydrogesterone achieved similar results to mvp in terms of
presence of fetal heart beats at 12 weeks gestation
