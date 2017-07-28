FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
BRIEF-Abbvie CEO says "big" M&A is something that is not fundamental to their strategy
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午2点24分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Abbvie CEO says "big" M&A is something that is not fundamental to their strategy

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie CFO: humira u.s. Sales increased 18 percent compared to the prior year, driven by low double-digit prescription growth plus price.

* Abbvie CFO: in the coming weeks, we expect U.S. and European regulatory decisions for our next-generation HCV treatment: conf call

* Abbvie CFO says expect to see meaningful sales contribution from next-gen hep c treatment starting in 2018

* Abbvie CEO: "even though we see (Humira) biosimilars...it will be our goal to maintain our leadership position within this market"

* Abbvie: despite Humira success, co still only has roughly 1/3 of the market; with 2 other similar drugs-in-development, there is opportunity to significantly grow market share

* Abbvie CEO says he primarily focused on individual assets that can fill out their portfolio, when asked about M&A

* Abbvie CEO says "big" M&A is something that is not fundamental to their strategy

* Abbvie CEO: "it's probably going to be a difficult situation to sustain over the longer term but we need to work through that", when asked about androgel case

* Abbvie CEO says 35 percent discount on second Remicade biosimilar did not surprise him at all Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below