BRIEF-Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for eight-week treatment option with Viekirax

Feb 27 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for eight-week treatment option with Viekirax (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) + Exviera (dasabuvir tablets) for patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c

* Less than one percent of patients experienced serious adverse events or clinically significant laboratory abnormalities