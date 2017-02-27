版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for eight-week treatment option with Viekirax

Feb 27 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for eight-week treatment option with Viekirax (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) + Exviera (dasabuvir tablets) for patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c

* Less than one percent of patients experienced serious adverse events or clinically significant laboratory abnormalities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
