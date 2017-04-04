版本:
BRIEF-Abbvie submits supplemental new drug application for ibrutinib

April 4 Abbvie Inc-

* Abbvie announces ibrutinib (imbruvica®) supplemental new drug application for previously treated chronic graft-versus-host-disease (cgvhd) accepted for review by U.S. FDA

* Abbvie Inc says imbruvica is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics Llc, an Abbvie company, and Janssen Biotech, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
