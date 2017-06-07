BRIEF-Abbvie's upadacitinib meets all primary, ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study

June 7 AbbVie Inc:
* AbbVie's upadacitinib (ABT-494) meets all primary and
ranked secondary endpoints in phase 3 study in rheumatoid
arthritis
* AbbVie inc - both 15 mg and 30 mg doses achieved all
primary and ranked secondary endpoints
* AbbVie inc - key secondary endpoints were also achieved
and included ACR50, ACR70 and clinical remission
* AbbVie Inc - "serious adverse events were 4 percent and 3
percent in 15 mg and 30 mg dose arms, respectively, compared to
2 percent in placebo"
* AbbVie - in phase 3 study, nearly half of patients
achieved low disease activity (LDA) at both doses, around 30
percent achieved clinical remission
* Says in the study, safety profile was consistent with that
observed in upadacitinib phase 2 clinical trials
* AbbVie Inc - "no deaths were reported" in study
* AbbVie Inc - AbbVie is continuing to evaluate potential of
upadacitinib across several immune-mediated conditions
* AbbVie Inc - in phase 3 study, safety profile was
consistent with that observed in upadacitinib phase 2 clinical
trials
* Says no new safety signals were detected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: