BRIEF-ABE Resources announces conditional acceptance of acquisition of Pioneer Resources

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 ABE Resources Inc-
* ABE Resources announces conditional acceptance of acquisition of Pioneer Resources and related transactions
* ABE Resources -increasing size of private placement to minimum of 30 million post-consolidation units of abe and maximum of 40 million units at $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022