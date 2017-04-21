版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-ABE Resources announces conditional acceptance of acquisition of Pioneer Resources

April 21 ABE Resources Inc-

* ABE Resources announces conditional acceptance of acquisition of Pioneer Resources and related transactions

* ABE Resources -increasing size of private placement to minimum of 30 million post-consolidation units of abe and maximum of 40 million units at $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐