BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 12 Abe Resources Inc
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
* Abe resources inc - an aggregate of 8.42 million shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share were issued pursuant to acquisition and debt settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.