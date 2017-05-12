版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources

May 12 Abe Resources Inc

* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement

* Abe resources inc - an aggregate of 8.42 million shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share were issued pursuant to acquisition and debt settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐