版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Abenteuer changes name to Volt Energy Corp

April 28 Abenteuer Resources Corp

* Abenteuer announces name change to volt energy corp.

* Effective may 1, 2017, co's shares to begin trading under new name "volt energy corp" and new symbol "volt" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐