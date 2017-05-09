版本:
BRIEF-Abeona receives regulatory approval to start clinical trial in Australia

May 9 Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics receives regulatory approval to initiate clinical trial in Australia with ABO-102 gene therapy for patients with MPS IIIA

* Clinical study was approved by Australian government department of health therapeutic goods administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
