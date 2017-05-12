BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
* Abeona therapeutics inc - abo-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up with no serious adverse events
* Abeona - positive dose response in central nervous system with 60.7% +/- 8.8% reduction of disease-causing heparan sulfate gag observed in cohort 2
* Abeona - positive dose response in central nervous system with 60.7% +/- 8.8% reduction of disease-causing heparan sulfate gag observed in cohort 2
* Abeona therapeutics inc - reduction of disease manifestation observed in decreased liver volume of 14.81% (+/- 1.2%)
* Abeona therapeutics inc - cohort 1 demonstrated stabilized or improved leiter nonverbal iq scores at six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project