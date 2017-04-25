版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics' EB-101 clinical update to be presented at The Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting

April 25 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics announces EB-101 clinical update to be presented at The Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting

* Abeona Therapeutics - EB-101 well tolerated to date, demonstrated promising efficacy in phase 2 portion of ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial in RDEB patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
