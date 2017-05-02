BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
* EB-101 demonstrates significant wound healing in 100 pct of treated wounds at 3 months; 89 pct at 6 months, 83 pct at 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.