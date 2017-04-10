版本:
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch announces partnership with Zalora

April 10 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* Announces partnership with Zalora

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says has entered into a wholesale agreement with Zalora

* Abercrombie & Fitch - Starting next week, Zalora will offer Hollister merchandise through online stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
