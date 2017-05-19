版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co declares cash dividend of $0.20/shr

May 19 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
