版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch in preliminary discussions for potential transaction

May 10 Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co in preliminary discussions for potential transaction

* Abercrombie & Fitch-reported that, after getting expressions of interest, it is in preliminary talks with several parties regarding potential deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐