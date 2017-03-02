BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch on conf call- Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment issue

March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* On conf call- in Hollister guys, had strong performance in
denim, knit tops and outerwear in Q4
* On conf call- in Hollister girls side, cozy fabrics and
trend details in tops, fashion and innovation in denim performed
well in Q4
* On conf call- intimates category, highlighted by the
reintroduction of the Gilly Hicks brand, did well in Q4
* Ended the season too lean in certain wear now categories,
this was a function of some staffing and process issues
* Expect impact of staffing and process issues to continue
into the first quarter of 2017, "however, this will not happen
again"
* Added to our payment capabilities with WeChat pay and
Apple pay
* Flagship and tourist stores remain profitable in the
aggregate
* Expanding emerging categories such as swim and Gilly Hicks
* Q1 will remain challenging as we sort through assortment
issue
* In 2017 plan to complete seven new a&f prototype stores
and approximately 40 hollister remodels
* Towards the back half of the year we will be rolling out
an international loyalty program
