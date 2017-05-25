BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 loss per share $0.91

May 25 Abercrombie & Fitch Co:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.91
* Q1 sales $661.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $651.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70
I/B/E/S
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co -comparable sales to remain
challenging in Q2, with trend improvement in second half of year
* Qtrly Abercrombie comparable sales down 10 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees continued adverse impact from
foreign currency on sales and operating income for 2017
* Qtrly Hollister comparable sales up 3 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests of approximately $4 million for 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says expect results to improve
further in second half of the year
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co qtrly comparable sales for Q1 down
3 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch - company plans to open seven
full-price stores in fiscal 2017, primarily in U.S. Company also
plans to open two new outlet stores
* Sees company expects capital expenditures to be
approximately $100 million for full year 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch -company anticipates closing
approximately 60 stores in U.S. during fiscal year through
natural lease expirations
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees for fiscal 2017, gross margin
rate down slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of
61.0%,with continued pressure in Q2
* Says "we continue to tightly manage costs and inventory"
