BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 sales $1.036 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says qtrly comparable sales for Q4
down 5%
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says "results for quarter reflect a
still challenging and competitive retail environment"
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says "environment is likely to
remain challenging in 2017"
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says company is targeting capital
expenditures to be approximately $100 million for fiscal 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says "comparable sales to improve
for full year, but to remain challenging for first half" in 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says anticipates closing
approximately 60 stores in U.S. during fiscal year through
natural lease expirations
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says competitive environment
resulted in more promotional activity and a lower gross margin
rate than planned in quarter
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says actions already taken to
reduce expense by approximately $100 million in 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says Q4 Abercrombie comparable
sales down 13%
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says retail environment is likely
to remain "challenging" in 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch says expects to incur non-cash income
tax charge of about $9 million in Q1 due to change in
share-based compensation accounting standards
* Abercrombie & Fitch says Q4 Hollister comparable sales up
1%
* Abercrombie & Fitch says effect of changes in foreign
currency exchange rates on y-o-y basis adversely impacted Q4
results by about $0.05 per share
* Abercrombie & Fitch says sees adverse effects from foreign
currency on sales and operating income of approximately $55
million and $25 million, respectively in 2017
* Plans to open six full-price stores in fiscal 2017,
including four in U.S. and two in international markets
* Company anticipates closing approximately 60 stores in
U.S. during fiscal year through natural lease expirations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: