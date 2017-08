Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aberdeen International Inc:

* Aberdeen acquires securities in Fura Gems Inc. and Trigon Metals Inc.

* Aberdeen-Acquired additional 2.5 million common shares of Fura Gems Inc in non-brokered private placement financing of fura at price of $0.40/common share

* Aberdeen International Inc - acquired 1 million units of Trigon Metals Inc in non-brokered private placement financing of trigon at price of $0.30/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: