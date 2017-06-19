版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Aberdeen Q1 net loss of $0.03 per basic share

June 19 Aberdeen International Inc

* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results

* Aberdeen international inc - for three months ended april 30, 2017, aberdeen reported net loss of $0.03 per basic share

* Aberdeen international inc - for three months ended april 30, 2017, aberdeen reported total revenue of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
