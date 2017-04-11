BRIEF-Ability announces resignation of five board members

April 11 Ability Inc
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members;
controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the
company
* Ability inc - company is in process of identifying
replacement board members.
* Ability inc - will continue to evaluate company's
financial position to determine whether additional funding
sources are necessary
* Ability inc - current cash position, including having
over $8 million of cash, cash equivalents, should be adequate to
meet co's near future cash needs
* Ability-To continue to evaluate if additional funding,
including through contribution by co-founder alexander aurovsky,
ceo anatoly hurgin are necessary
* Ability inc - ceo anatoly hurgin & co-founder alexander
aurovsky have agreed to reduce salaries by 50%,& are exploring
additional cost-saving measures
