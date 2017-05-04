版本:
BRIEF-Abiomed announces Q4 revenue of $124.7 million, up 33 pct

May 4 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces q4 fy 2017 revenue of $124.7 million, up 33% over prior year and total year revenue of $445.3 million, up 35% over prior year

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.5 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 25 to 29 percent

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $555 million to $575 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fiscal year 2018 guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 22% to 24%.

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $574.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
