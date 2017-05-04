BRIEF-Abiomed announces Q4 revenue of $124.7 million, up 33 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
May 4 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces q4 fy 2017 revenue of $124.7 million, up 33% over prior year and total year revenue of $445.3 million, up 35% over prior year
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.5 million
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 25 to 29 percent
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $555 million to $575 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fiscal year 2018 guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 22% to 24%.
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $574.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)