BRIEF-Abiomed Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces Q4 fy 2017 revenue of $124.7 million, up 33% over prior year and total year revenue of $445.3 million, up 35% over prior year
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 25 to 29 percent
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $555 million to $575 million
* Fy2018 revenue view $574.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal year 2018 guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 22% to 24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.