2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Abiomed says enrolled first patient in FDA approved prospective feasibility study

May 4 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed - enrollment of first patient in fda approved prospective feasibility study, STEMI door to unloading with Impella CP system in acute myocardial infarction

* Abiomed Inc- Abiomed does not plan to announce additional enrollment status for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
