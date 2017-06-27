版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ablynx achieves second milestone in immuno-oncology collaboration

June 27 ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX ACHIEVES SECOND MILESTONE IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION WITH MERCK & CO. , INC., KENILWORTH, NEW JERSEY, USA

* MILESTONE TRIGGERS A EUR 2.5 MILLION PAYMENT TO ABLYNX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
