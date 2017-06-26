版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-ABM appoints new general counsel

June 26 ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM Industries Inc - appointment of Andrea Newborn as executive vice president effective July 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
