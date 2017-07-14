BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum announces signing of DEAL to acquire 853 net Delaware Basin Bone Spring/Wolfcamp acres for $4.6 million

1 分钟阅读
July 14 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp:
* Says midpoint of 2017 G&A guidance increasing by about $1.25 million to account for bonus accruals & additional staffing needs
* Says plans to revisit 2017 production guidance after achieving stabilized rates from company's recent completions
* Announces acquisition of 853 Net Delaware Basin Bone Spring/Wolfcamp Acres and provides divestiture update
* Says definitive agreement signed to sell a portion of company's Powder River Basin assets for $4.6 million
* Says increasing capital expenditure budget to $120 million for 2017.
* Says with continued cost control,divestiture of high LOE barrels, reducing midpoint of LOE guidance by approximately $1.00/BBL for 2017