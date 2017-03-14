版本:
BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum posts Q4 adjusted earnings $0.01/shr

March 14 Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas announces 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $22 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp qtrly production of 732 mboe (7,955 boepd) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
