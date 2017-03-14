BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum posts Q4 adjusted earnings $0.01/shr

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Abraxas announces 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $22 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp qtrly production of 732 mboe (7,955 boepd) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard