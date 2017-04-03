版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-AC Immune and Piramal Imaging present first clinical data for tau PET-imaging tracer

April 3 AC Immune Ltd:

* AC Immune -Piramal imaging and AC Immune present first clinical data for tau pet-imaging tracer

* AC Immune Ltd says first results of ongoing clinical program confirmed favorable potential of pi-2620 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
