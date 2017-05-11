版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-AC Immune SA reports qtrly loss per share CHF 0.17

May 11 AC Immune Ltd:

* AC Immune SA reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share CHF 0.17

* Qtrly total revenues CHF 2.0 million versus. CHF 0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐